RISH KAMUNGE shares private moments with Kirinyaga Senator KAMAU MURANGO after revealing he built her a house and gifted her a Prado - Mheshimiwa loves them ‘Plus-size and Lightskin’





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Controversial TikToker Rish Kamunge has once again left social media buzzing after posting a video showing her spending time with Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango.

In the video, the DCP-allied Senator is seen goofing around with Kamunge as they enjoy quality time together.

Although she intentionally concealed his face, his signature bald head was visible.

She captioned the video: “Watu wa mlima, your Senator is misbehaving.”

The video comes just days after Kamunge claimed that the Senator had been funding her lavish lifestyle before they broke up.

According to her, he built her a house in Ruiru, where she currently lives, and also gifted her a Toyota Prado.

Besides being a politician, Senator Murango is a prominent farmer specializing in both crop and livestock farming.

In a past interview, he said he earns at least Ksh 6 million per month from farming, and Kamunge appears to be among the beneficiaries of his generosity.

Watch the video of Kamunge's private moments with the Senator.



