Kisii man living in America narrates how a fellow Kenyan committed offences using his stolen identity - Never trust anyone when living abroad





Saturday, July 18, 2026- A Kenyan man from Kisii living in the United States has shared his ordeal after claiming that a fellow Kenyan stole his personal documents and has been using his identity to commit offences, leaving him to deal with the consequences.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the man alleged that the suspect, whom he described as a friend of his cousin, gained access to his room shortly after he arrived in the U.S. and memorized his Social Security Number (SSN) after obtaining his personal documents.

According to him, the problems began after the suspect started using his identity, including his old driver's licence details, to commit traffic offences and other violations.

He revealed that he is frequently stopped by police because warrants and violations linked to the stolen identity appear under his name.

However, he said officers eventually realise it is a case of mistaken identity after verifying his details.

The man also disclosed that his Uber driver account has been blocked following a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) violation that he insists he never committed.

He lamented that clearing his name has been expensive and time-consuming, adding that he is still working with authorities to restore his records.

Explaining how the identity theft happened, he admitted that he was new to America and did not fully understand the importance of safeguarding his Social Security Number (SSN).

He claimed the suspect had easy access to his room and wallet and later apologised after being confronted, but by then he had already memorised the SSN, which the victim believes has been used ever since.

The man further explained that while he managed to change his driver's licence number, changing a Social Security Number is extremely difficult because it is generally issued as a lifetime identifier.

He said the suspect has since relocated from Ohio to Minnesota and publicly shared his photo and Facebook profile, warning other Kenyans in the area to be cautious.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.