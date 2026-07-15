Notorious Kikuyu mchele lady, ALICE MWANGI, detained after drugging a victim and robbing him of more than Ksh 500,000 - Anakaa Tu Jambazi (PHOTO)







Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A Karatina court has granted police seven days to detain a middle-aged woman suspected of belonging to a criminal syndicate accused of drugging and robbing unsuspecting men in entertainment joints.

The suspect, identified as Alice Wamugo Mwangi, is being held at Karatina Police Station as detectives continue investigating a theft involving more than Ksh 500,000.

The detention order was issued following an application by Sergeant Amina Thomas of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Karatina, who told the court that investigators required additional time to complete inquiries into the case.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be linked to a gang commonly referred to as the "mchele babes," which targets male victims by drugging them before stealing their valuables.

Investigators allege that on the night of June 12 and 13, Alice and accomplices who remain at large lured a man to a local hotel, where he was drugged with an unknown substance before losing more than Ksh 500,000.

Police say efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the other suspects believed to have participated in the incident.

She will remain in custody pending further investigations, with the matter scheduled for mention on August 5.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.