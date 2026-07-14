Vijana Lazima Watoke Block - A BEN 10 shares a video goofing around with a mzungu MUMAMA, old enough to be his mother





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A young man has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of himself enjoying a light-hearted moment with his older foreign partner.

The viral clip shows the pair happily riding together while openly displaying affection, with the woman smiling for the camera as she enjoyed the young man's company.

The noticeable age gap instantly set social media abuzz, sparking heated discussions online

While some netizens wished the couple well and argued that love knows no age, others jokingly claimed the Ben 10 was only interested in the woman's money.

Watch the video.

Kenyan young men have become very lazy. Their only job is to look for white women to fund their lives. This is a very bad trajectory. pic.twitter.com/m9YPUpi6wB — IVY (@ivymuthe) July 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.