Ficheni Guardian Angel Asione Huyu - Netizens react to a trending video of a light-skinned MUMAMA flaunting her voluptuous figure





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A little-known “Mumama” has become an overnight social media sensation after sharing a playful video that has left netizens talking.

In the trending clip, the light-skinned woman, who appears to be in her late 40s or early 50s, is seen confidently showing off her curves while wearing a short skirt.

The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, has attracted thousands of reactions, with many users commenting on her youthful appearance and confidence despite her age.

Others joined in with humorous remarks, joking that gospel singer Guardian Angel and other “Ben 10s,” should not come across the video.

Watch the viral video below.

Guardian Angel akiona huyu ni hivo pic.twitter.com/FbD8GhFE7F — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) July 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.