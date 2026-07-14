Ficheni Guardian Angel Asione Huyu - Netizens react to a trending video of a light-skinned MUMAMA flaunting her voluptuous figure

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A little-known “Mumama” has become an overnight social media sensation after sharing a playful video that has left netizens talking.
In
the trending clip, the light-skinned woman, who appears to be in her late 40s
or early 50s, is seen confidently showing off her curves while wearing a short
skirt.
The
video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, has
attracted thousands of reactions, with many users commenting on her youthful
appearance and confidence despite her age.
Others
joined in with humorous remarks, joking that gospel singer Guardian Angel and
other “Ben 10s,” should not come across the video.
Watch the viral video below.
Guardian Angel akiona huyu ni hivo pic.twitter.com/FbD8GhFE7F— Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) July 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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