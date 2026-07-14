Man narrowly escapes death after crashing while performing dangerous motorcycle stunts to impress passersby (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A young man narrowly escaped serious injury after losing control of his motorcycle while performing dangerous stunts along a busy road.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the rider is seen attempting to impress motorists and passersby by showcasing his riding skills through a series of reckless stunts.

However, the stunt quickly went wrong when he lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the road before landing in a ditch.

Fortunately, no vehicle was passing at the exact moment of the crash.

Had there been oncoming traffic nearby, the incident could have resulted in fatal consequences.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless riding and the importance of observing road safety rules at all times.

Watch the video below.

We WATCH AND KEEP QUIET 🤫 pic.twitter.com/UQXrAGHyaf — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) July 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.