Man narrowly escapes death after crashing while performing dangerous motorcycle stunts to impress passersby (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A young man narrowly escaped serious injury after losing control of his motorcycle while performing dangerous stunts along a busy road.
In
a video that has gone viral on social media, the rider is seen attempting to
impress motorists and passersby by showcasing his riding skills through a
series of reckless stunts.
However,
the stunt quickly went wrong when he lost control of the motorcycle and veered
off the road before landing in a ditch.
Fortunately,
no vehicle was passing at the exact moment of the crash.
Had
there been oncoming traffic nearby, the incident could have resulted in fatal
consequences.
The
incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless riding and the
importance of observing road safety rules at all times.
Watch the video below.
We WATCH AND KEEP QUIET 🤫 pic.twitter.com/UQXrAGHyaf— Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) July 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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