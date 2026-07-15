Vienyenji! LADIES put up a show at a newly launched club in Murang’a - Are there any good women left? (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A group of ladies took to the stage and put on an energetic performance at Hangover Sky Bar, a newly launched entertainment joint in Murang’a that has been attracting young revelers, many of them campus and college students.

A video shared from a dance competition shows the women dancing enthusiastically as they entertained the crowd and competed for cash prizes.

Their lively performance and rural flair prompted humorous reactions on social media, with some users jokingly referring to them as typical "vienyenjis" from upcountry.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.