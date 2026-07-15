Uproar as a woman hired by Pastor KANYARI to stage a miracle drops her baby on the floor (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing and Ministries Church is in the spotlight after he was captured on camera using a young mother from Kayole to stage a miracle at his Kangundo Road-based church.

In a video widely shared on social media, the woman is seen running to the pulpit while holding her newborn baby, claiming she had been healed.

Amid the commotion, she accidentally drops the baby on the floor, leaving the child crying.

The woman claimed that she had been crippled and had been walking with crutches before being healed through prayers.

However, critics noted that the “miracle” was staged to convince and impress his brainwashed followers.

Kanyari has previously faced similar accusations of using jobless women to stage miracles.

What angered many social media users most was the moment the woman dropped her baby on the floor while taking part in the fake miracle stunts.

Watch the video.



