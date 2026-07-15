See how LADIES threw themselves at controversial club influencer CIGGIE JOHNSON at a newly launched club in Murang’a (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Popular club influencer Ciggie Johnson headlined a gig at Hangover Skybar, a newly launched entertainment joint in Murang’a, where excited female revelers flocked around him.

In a video circulating online, several women are seen hugging Ciggie, dancing around him, and trying to catch his attention, even as he appears to show little interest in the advances.

Ciggie Johnson has built a reputation as one of the country's most recognizable club influencers, regularly making appearances at top entertainment venues across Kenya, where he attracts large crowds.

Watch the video.

Your girlfriends when they meet controversial club influencer CIGGIE JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/cNNZ14AZjZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.