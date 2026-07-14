VIDEO! CCTV footage captures city Quantity Surveyor EDGAR MOKUA’s last moments with the Mchele Lady who drugged him at Club Ibiza in Lavington - The same LADY drugged another man in Ruiru





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the last moments of city quantity surveyor Edgar Mokua at Club Ibiza in Lavington, where his drink was spiked by a suspected "mchele lady."

In the footage, Mokua, dressed in sweatpants, is seen leaving the club in the company of the woman believed to have drugged him.

An unidentified man is seen trying to speak to Mokua and attempting to grab the tumbler he was carrying.

However, the woman, who appeared to be in a hurry, pushed the man aside.

It is believed that by that time, Mokua had already been drugged.

The two then left the club together, after which Mokua went missing.

His body was later discovered in an open field in Roysambu, with reports indicating that he died from a suspected drug overdose.

Meanwhile, a social media user has claimed that the same woman previously drugged another man at a club in Ruiru.

















Below is CCTV footage of Mokua leaving the club with the mchele lady.



