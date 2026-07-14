Tragedy as city Quantity Surveyor, EDGAR MOKUA, dies after being drugged by a mchele LADY at Club Ibiza in Lavington Mall - CCTV footage captures images of the lady behind the heinous act





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A city quantity surveyor identified as Edgar Mokua has died after he was drugged by a suspected "mchele lady" at Club Ibiza, located at Lavington Mall.

It is believed that Edgar had gone to the club for drinks when he met the woman and invited her to join him, unaware of the tragedy that would follow.

Edgar was later reported missing before his body was discovered in an open field in Roysambu.

According to reports, he is suspected to have died from a drug overdose after being drugged.

CCTV images of the woman believed to have been with Edgar at the club have since emerged, as detectives launch a manhunt for her.

The Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya has mourned Edgar's death and conveyed its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Images of the woman, who is believed to be a key suspect in the ongoing investigation, have since been circulated on social media as authorities intensify efforts to trace her.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.