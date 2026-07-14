See how City Quantity Surveyor, EVANS MOKUA, was drugged at Club Ibiza in Lavington leading to his death - Was the bouncer (dressed in black) involved in the evil plot? (Watch Closely)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - CCTV footage obtained from Club Ibiza at Lavington Mall captures the final moments of city quantity surveyor Evans Mokua, who died after a suspected "mchele" overdose, with fresh questions emerging over whether one of the club's bouncers may have been involved.

In the footage, the late Mokua is seen seated at the counter with a woman.

Moments later, a bouncer, accompanied by another woman, approaches Mokua and the lady who was with him.

The group is seen engaging in a conversation, with Mokua, who appears intoxicated, even handing his phone to the bouncer at one point.

Something that viewers have described as suspicious appears to occur at around the 3:39 mark of the footage.

If you watch closely, the bouncer appears to pick up Mokua's bottle of mzinga, which had been left at the counter as he engaged the woman in conversation, “put something” in the bottle, shake it slightly, and then place it back in front of him.

He also seemed to have tampered with a tot glass as Mokua continued to engage the woman in conversation.

Mokua later went missing after leaving the club with the woman he was captured on camera sitting with at the counter.

It has since been established that the same woman drugged a patron at a club in Ruiru.

Watch the bouncer's actions from the 3:39 mark of the video, which have drawn attention as part of the ongoing investigation.

Was he working in cahoots with the lady?













The Kenyan DAILY POST.