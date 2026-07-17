Vampire on the loose! Ruiru residents living in fear over a man biting people at night





Friday, July 17, 2026 - Residents of Ruiru are expressing growing concern following reports circulating on social media about a man who is attacking and biting people at night.

According to a Facebook post that has attracted widespread attention, the incidents have been reported in the Oj area, Prisons, Githunguri, and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The author of the post said they initially dismissed the reports as a joke but later became concerned after hearing of several cases.

“I thought it was a joke. I hope this has been reported to security teams so that urgent measures are taken before things escalate.

"Meanwhile, be cautious when walking at night around,” the post reads.

The post further claims that the alleged attacker is targeting both men and women, with fears that children could also be at risk.

Check out the post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.