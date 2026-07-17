A LADY shares PHOTOs of a MUBABA who drugged her and emptied her Mpesa and Bank accounts - Alleges he has preyed on multiple female victims











Friday, July 17, 2026 - A lady has come forward with serious allegations against a man she claims drugged her before stealing money from her.

According to the woman, the man, whom she claims is a pharmacist, left her unconscious before emptying her M-Pesa and bank accounts.

She further alleges that several other women have fallen victim to the same suspect, adding that she has already reported the matter to the police.

The woman shared photos of the man on various social media platforms, urging other women to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to similar incidents.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.