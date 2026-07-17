Vampire on the loose! CCTV footage captures a man biting locals at night in Ruiru! Fear looms he might turn into a serial killer





Friday, July 17, 2026 - Fear has gripped residents of Ruiru following reports of a man who is attacking and biting locals at night.

The claims, which have been widely shared on social media, allege that several incidents have occurred in the Oj area, Prisons, and the surrounding neighborhoods.

According to one of the locals, the residents initially dismissed the reports as rumours before more cases emerged.

The concerned resident urged security agencies to intervene before the situation escalates.

“We hope this has been reported to security teams so that urgent measures are taken.

"Kindly take action before things escalate.

"Tusifike kama wakati wa serial killer; it started like this.

"Be cautious when walking at night, she wrote on Facebook.

CCTV footage circulating online shows the suspect attacking pedestrians at night and biting them, further raising concern among residents.



