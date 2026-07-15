A 24-year-old single mother of one is desperately looking for a husband, gives contacts and describes the qualities she is looking for





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A 24-year-old single mother from Ruiru has become the talk of social media after publicly appealing for a life partner in a viral post.

The lady, who identified herself as Aliciaz, introduced herself as a single mother of one daughter and said she is ready to settle down with a genuine and committed man.

In her post, Aliciaz said she is looking for a respectful, hardworking, loyal, and understanding partner who is at least 30 years old and serious about marriage.

“Hello there, I'm Aliciaz, 24 years old from Ruiru, single mum of one girl searching for genuine love, someone who is respectful, hardworking, loyal and understanding.

"Anyone single, 30 years and above and ready to settle, reach me via 0712706970,” she wrote.

Her post sparked reactions on social media, with some men expressing reservations about dating single mothers.

“Why not reconcile with the baby daddy? Single mother huwa shida tupu.

"I tried one. Better be single. Bills everywhere,” one social media user commented





The Kenyan DAILY POST.