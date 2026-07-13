Upcoming female singer’s outfit sparks reactions as she performs at Pastor VICTOR KANYARI’s church (VIDEO)





Monday, July 13, 2026 - An upcoming female singer has sparked reactions on social media after performing at Pastor Victor Kanyari's church while wearing an outfit that many online felt was not appropriate for a church setting.

In a video circulating online, the singer is seen performing while wearing a dress with a long slit, prompting mixed reactions from members of the public.

At one point during the performance, a young man is seen approaching the pulpit and covering her with a leso before walking away.

After the performance, Pastor Kanyari praised the singer for using her talent and encouraged her to meet him after the church service.

A majority of social media users who commented on the video focused on her outfit, with some arguing that it was not suitable for a church environment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.