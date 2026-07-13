Upcoming female singer’s outfit sparks reactions as she performs at Pastor VICTOR KANYARI’s church (VIDEO)

Monday, July 13, 2026 - An upcoming female singer has sparked reactions on social media after performing at Pastor Victor Kanyari's church while wearing an outfit that many online felt was not appropriate for a church setting.
In
a video circulating online, the singer is seen performing while wearing a dress
with a long slit, prompting mixed reactions from members of the public.
At
one point during the performance, a young man is seen approaching the pulpit
and covering her with a leso before walking away.
After
the performance, Pastor Kanyari praised the singer for using her talent and
encouraged her to meet him after the church service.
A
majority of social media users who commented on the video focused on her
outfit, with some arguing that it was not suitable for a church environment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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