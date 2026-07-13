A young Kenyan LADY captured on camera pampering her MUBABA at a dingy Kenyan club - Huyu Ni Kama Aliuza Shamba (VIDEO)





Monday, July 13, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a young Kenyan woman pampering an older man, popularly referred to online as a "mubaba," while the two enjoyed themselves at a local club.

In the clip, the pair are seen seated together sharing drinks, with the woman showering the man with attention.

As expected, the video has generated a buzz on social media, with some users speculating that the woman was interested in the man's money, while others joked that the older man must have recently experienced a financial windfall, with some humorously suggesting he may have sold a piece of land.

Watch the video.

Ni Kama Mzee Aliuza Shamba! pic.twitter.com/XBb7R5erX4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.