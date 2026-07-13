A young Kenyan LADY captured on camera pampering her MUBABA at a dingy Kenyan club - Huyu Ni Kama Aliuza Shamba (VIDEO)

Monday, July 13, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a young Kenyan woman pampering an older man, popularly referred to online as a "mubaba," while the two enjoyed themselves at a local club.
In
the clip, the pair are seen seated together sharing drinks, with the woman
showering the man with attention.
As
expected, the video has generated a buzz on social media, with some users
speculating that the woman was interested in the man's money, while others
joked that the older man must have recently experienced a financial windfall,
with some humorously suggesting he may have sold a piece of land.
Watch the video.
Ni Kama Mzee Aliuza Shamba! pic.twitter.com/XBb7R5erX4— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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