“The Cows Are Not Enough!” - VICTOR AGWARO demands Ksh 1.3 Million from ex-wife’s family after dowry cattle were returned! The money was part of dowry.







Monday, July 13, 2026 - Victor Agwaro has broken his silence after his ex-wife, Margaret Akoth, returned the cows he had given to her parents as dowry after their marriage collapsed.

Victor now says that returning the cows alone is not enough, insisting that he also wants the Ksh 1.3 million he says he paid to Margaret's parents in cash during the dowry ceremony.

To support his claim, Victor shared copies of cheques that he says were issued to Margaret's parents in 2024 as part of the dowry payment.

The couple's marriage ended amid irreconcilable differences.

Victor has previously alleged that Margaret was involved in an extramarital affair during their marriage.

Margaret has since moved on and is married to another man identified as Maxwell Odongo after returning the dowry cattle to Victor's family.

Despite returning the cows, Victor maintains that he is still seeking a refund of the Ksh 1.3 million he says was paid to Margaret's family during the traditional marriage process.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.