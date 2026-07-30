Tulifanya Kwa Ofisi Yake - Tiktok lady narrates how she had MECHI with a Catholic priest in his office and was given money (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 25, 2026 - A lady has alleged that a Catholic priest approached her through TikTok, where she regularly posts content to engage with her followers, before sliding into her inbox and inviting her to his office.

According to her, the priest gave her directions to the church, claiming that he wanted to share a word with her.

She accepted the invitation and visited him at his office, where she claims the meeting took an unexpected turn.

The lady alleged that while they were in the office, the priest started making advances towards her, and one thing led to another.

She further claimed that they ended up having "mechi" in his office before the priest handed her an envelope containing money, which she said had been collected from tithes and offerings.

The TikToker went on to allege that after the first encounter, they continued meeting regularly, and each time they met, the priest would give her money.

Watch the video.

Kenyan Lady narrates how she had MECHI with a Catholic priest in his office. pic.twitter.com/kB64cpldKu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.