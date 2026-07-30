Motorists warned over 2 dangerous women preying on unsuspecting motorists in Limuru- Don’t given them a lift! Hawa Wanawake Ni Mikora (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 30, 2026 - Motorists using the Kwaheri Bata-Kabuku Junction-Kamandura Junction road in Limuru have been warned to remain vigilant over two women who have been accused of targeting unsuspecting drivers through an extortion scheme.

The warning was issued by a concerned resident, who claimed to have monitored the women's activities for about 20 minutes near Kwaheri Bata.

According to the resident, the two women stop motorists under the pretense of selling boxers and vests before attempting to get into their vehicles.

They also pretend to be seeking a lift from motorists along the busy road.

The resident claimed that once inside a vehicle, they intimidate drivers by threatening to scream and falsely accuse them of committing a serious crime if they refuse to hand over money.

“Their modus operandi is simple. They threaten to scream inside your car if you refuse to give them money, then make false allegations against you to scare you into paying,” the resident alleged.

He further claimed that the duo had disappeared for some time but had recently resurfaced in the area.

According to his description, one of the women is dark-skinned while the other is light-skinned with distinctive dark, well-defined eyebrows.

The resident maintained that if his claims were false, the women were free to report him to the nearest police station.

He also expressed concern that the pair could be working with criminal gangs.

“They do not sell themselves, and we would have no problem with that. The concern is that they intimidate and threaten unsuspecting men to extort money from them. Who knows if they are also working with hijacking gangs? ”he claimed.

Below is a video of the suspects.





Motorists warned over 2 dangerous women preying on unsuspecting motorists in Limuru pic.twitter.com/6E3cTQXjjo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.