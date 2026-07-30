“Anointed Water” - VIDEO of a pastor performing alleged miracles sparks reactions! Churches should be regulated (WATCH)





Thursday, July 30, 2026 - The debate surrounding religious manipulation in Africa has once again resurfaced after a pastor was captured on camera performing what he described as miracles during a church service.

In the viral video, the pastor is seen pouring what he claims is "anointed water" on congregants.

The water had been stored in a large drum, from which he scooped it before pouring it over worshippers.

Moments later, some congregants are seen falling to the ground while others begin trembling, with the reactions being presented as part of the alleged miracles.

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with some users questioning the practices while others renewed calls for stricter regulation of churches to protect worshippers from potential exploitation.

Watch the video below.



