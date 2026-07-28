Another visitor shares photo of former Governor CYPRIAN AWITI despite family's plea to respect his privacy - He is totally blind and confined to his home (PHOTO)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Despite repeated appeals for visitors to respect the privacy of ailing former Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, another visitor has publicly shared his photo on social media.

Awiti, who has largely kept out of the public eye following health challenges, is completely blind and spends most of his time confined to his home.

Friends, family members, and former colleagues have continued to visit him, but his loved ones have previously urged visitors not to take or publicly share photos taken during such visits.

The latest photo has once again sparked debate on social media over the importance of respecting the privacy and dignity of people facing serious health challenges.

See the photo.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.