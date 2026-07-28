Kisii Governor SIMBA ARATI accused of sending goons to extort traders - Restaurant doused with dumpsite garbage after owner refused to comply (PHOTOs & VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Kisii Governor Simba Arati has been accused on social media of running a gang that extorts traders in Kisii Town.

According to reports, the gang, referred to as the "Green Armyworms," stormed a restaurant and poured garbage into the premises after the owner refused to comply with their demands.

The same group is also accused of harassing a prominent Somali businessman who operates a wholesale shop in Kisii Town after he declined to give in to their demands.

Photos and videos shared online show the restaurant in disarray after the incident, with workers trying to clear the mess.

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