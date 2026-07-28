An undercover cop unmasks the face of BORTE, the armed thug captured on viral video robbing women at a salon in Saika estate - He once bought freedom after being arrested with an AK-47 rifle (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - An undercover police officer tasked with fighting violent crime in Nairobi’s Eastlands area has unmasked the identity of the armed thug captured on viral CCTV footage robbing women at a salon in Saika Estate along Kangundo Road.

The suspect has been identified as Borte, a notorious criminal and repeat offender.

Reports indicate that Borte has been involved in criminal activities since 2018.

He was once arrested with an AK-47 rifle in Korogocho slums and, despite being arraigned in court, managed to buy his freedom.

Some of Borte’s gang members were later gunned down, but instead of changing his ways, he continued terrorizing innocent members of the public.

His photos have since been circulated on social media as detectives intensify a manhunt to track him down.

CCTV footage captures armed thugs raiding a salon at Saika Estate along Kangundo Road as insecurity escalates in the country. pic.twitter.com/LDHZYgeIkp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.