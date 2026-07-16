Toka Kwangu! A broke man embarrassed by his girlfriend as she kicks him out! Usiwahi Kubali Kuekwa Na Mwanamke (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A young man was left embarrassed after his girlfriend kicked him out of her house following a heated dispute.

A dramatic video circulating online shows the visibly angry woman confronting the man and ordering him to leave her house immediately.

“Toka kwangu,” the woman is heard shouting as the man desperately tries to calm her down.

“Unanifukuza juu sina kwangu. Mbona madharau?” the man is heard lamenting as the confrontation escalates.

The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

Some users claimed the woman disrespected her boyfriend because of his financial situation and advised men to focus on becoming financially stable before getting into relationships.

Others made light of the incident, arguing that a man should never depend on a woman for accommodation, regardless of the circumstances.

Watch the video.

Saa zingine kutetea boy child ni ngumu unataka kupewa heshima kwa nyumba ya wenyewe? kama hujajipanga you have no business of living with a woman Jomba😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kL6jtgbqJR — Sam Kibz (@Drsamkibz) July 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.