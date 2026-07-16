He repossessed the Mercedes-Benz car gift - Actress TRISHA KHALID speaks on her breakup with former National Police Service Commission CEO JOSEPH ONYANGO! Advises ladies against dating married Wababas (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Popular actress Trisha Khalid has revealed that her romantic affair with former National Police Service Commission CEO Joseph Onyango ended in an ugly breakup.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Trisha admitted that she was chasing a soft life while dating the married former senior government official, saying it is something she now regrets.

According to Trisha, Onyango had gifted her a Mercedes-Benz but retained the logbook.

Following their split, she chose to return the luxury car to avoid an embarrassing confrontation in case he decided to repossess it by force.

“I told his nephew to come and pick the car. I was avoiding an embarrassing situation, and I feel it was the right decision,” she said.

Trisha also advised young women against pursuing quick riches by dating married men, saying the decision cost her peace of mind.

“I was young and naïve back then,” she added.

Below are photos of Trisha's former mubaba and the Mercedes-Benz he had gifted her.

Actress TRISHA KHALID speaks on her breakup with her Mubaba, former National Police Service Commission CEO JOSEPH ONYANGO! pic.twitter.com/Ov4bslLHRA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.