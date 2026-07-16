Two Kenyan male lovers captured on camera shopping at Naivas Supermarket - They are not hiding anymore (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Two Kenyan men believed to be lovers were captured on camera publicly displaying their affection while shopping at a Naivas Supermarket.
In
the video, the duo is seen walking around the supermarket picking different
items, with one of the men dressed like a woman.
The
pair appeared relaxed as they went about their shopping, seemingly unbothered
by the attention they attracted from other shoppers.
Several
customers were seen throwing glances at them, with some appearing visibly
surprised, considering that Kenya remains a largely conservative society.
The
video has since found its way onto social media, where it has sparked mixed
reactions among users.
Some
netizens criticized their public display of affection, arguing that it goes
against traditional cultural values.
Watch the video.
Spotted at Naivas! pic.twitter.com/CPlsYHnggQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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