Two Kenyan male lovers captured on camera shopping at Naivas Supermarket - They are not hiding anymore (VIDEO)

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In the video, the duo is seen walking around the supermarket picking different items, with one of the men dressed like a woman.

The pair appeared relaxed as they went about their shopping, seemingly unbothered by the attention they attracted from other shoppers.

Several customers were seen throwing glances at them, with some appearing visibly surprised, considering that Kenya remains a largely conservative society.

The video has since found its way onto social media, where it has sparked mixed reactions among users.

Some netizens criticized their public display of affection, arguing that it goes against traditional cultural values.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.