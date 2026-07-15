SHERYL GABRIELA lands a lucrative advertising deal with a multinational company after her leaked private video - Women always have it easy (LOOK)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Popular TikToker Sheryl Gabriela has landed an advertising deal just days after her leaked private video circulated widely on social media.

Sheryl has been among the most talked-about online personalities in recent days following the circulation of the video, with claims on social media alleging it had been shared by a married woman who accused Sheryl of sending it to her husband in exchange for a TikTok gift.

Despite the online controversy, Sheryl appears to have capitalized on her growing visibility by securing a brand promotion deal.

She was recently seen promoting Nice & Lovely products, with the advertisement attracting attention from social media users.

While some praised her ability to continue building her brand despite the backlash, others questioned the timing of the endorsement.

Watch the clip below.

Sheryl Gabriela is freshly back on the streets, officially advertising and marketing Nice & Lovely as if nothing ever happened.

Sadly, she’s not marketing baby oil - contrary to what everyone was actually expecting, chesaa! pic.twitter.com/gLKNBduWze — KYK 🇰🇪 (@KijanayaKabras) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.