Siku Hizi Club Zimejaa Wamama - VIDEO sparks reactions amid concerns over the number of women frequenting clubs to indulge in alcohol

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A video taken at a club has sparked reactions on social media after it appeared to show more female revelers than men.
In
the video, a large number of women, who appear to be in their late 30s, are
seen dancing, drinking, and smoking shisha as they enjoy themselves at the
entertainment spot.
The
clip has generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users
commenting on what they perceive to be an increasing number of women
frequenting clubs.
One
user wrote, “Walicheza in their youth thinking they would
find someone to settle with.
“It
will be even worse in 10 years.”
“Those
are post-wall women, probably single mothers with emotional baggage,” another
user added.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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