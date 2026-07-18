Siku Hizi Club Zimejaa Wamama - VIDEO sparks reactions amid concerns over the number of women frequenting clubs to indulge in alcohol





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A video taken at a club has sparked reactions on social media after it appeared to show more female revelers than men.

In the video, a large number of women, who appear to be in their late 30s, are seen dancing, drinking, and smoking shisha as they enjoy themselves at the entertainment spot.

The clip has generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users commenting on what they perceive to be an increasing number of women frequenting clubs.

One user wrote, “Walicheza in their youth thinking they would find someone to settle with.

“It will be even worse in 10 years.”

“Those are post-wall women, probably single mothers with emotional baggage,” another user added.

Watch the video.