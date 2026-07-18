Huyu Anafanya Nini Ushago Na Hii Urembo Yote - VIDEO of a beautiful LADY doing a social media challenge leaves netizens talking







Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A video of a beautiful lady taking part in a dance challenge has left social media users talking, with many noting that she appears to live in a rural area.

The background in the video suggests that she comes from a humble setting, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

Some wondered why she was still living upcountry despite her beauty, with others joking that her looks could transform her life if she relocated to the city.

Besides her pretty face, many also admired her curvy figure, with the video attracting thousands of views and comments online.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.