Governor ORENGO speaks on Linda Mwananchi Movement fielding a presidential candidate in 2027 elections to face off with RUTO





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has declared that the Linda Mwananchi Movement should not be underestimated in the 2027 presidential race, insisting the outfit will field a candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, July 18, during a tour of Taita Taveta County, Orengo dismissed claims that Linda Mwananchi lacked a flagbearer for next year’s General Election.

“Taita Taveta, Voi, Wundanyi, Mwatate, who has told you that Linda Mwananchi does not have a presidential candidate? Who?” Orengo posed, echoing Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s popular “Who told you” slogan.

Orengo and Sifuna were accompanied by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, and Kisumu Senator aspirant Willis Raburu.

Their itinerary included rallies in Voi, Mwatate, and Wundanyi, with Orengo meeting local aspirants before the public engagements.

The leaders also addressed internal wrangles within ODM, accusing State House operatives of meddling in party affairs.

“The ‘Linda Tumbo’ faction has lost its soul. Their decisions are no longer made at Chungwa House; they are dictated directly from State House.

"Look no further than the orchestrated plot to strip Senator Edwin Sifuna of his positions,” Orengo charged.

He emphasized that Linda Mwananchi would only negotiate with leaders committed to tackling hardships facing ordinary Kenyans.

“We are fighting for solutions, not political positions,” he added.

Orengo’s remarks came a day after ODM removed Sifuna as Senate Deputy Minority Whip, replacing him with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.

Despite the shake-up, Orengo and his allies maintained they still enjoy majority support within ODM and vowed to press forward with their movement’s agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.