Shocking CCTV footage captures 3 armed and hooded gunmen raiding Kamrongo Estate in Kisumu in the middle of the night and unleashing terror on tenants - This country is not safe (VIDEO)





Friday, July 31, 2026 - Police have launched investigations after a gang of three armed robbers raided a residential estate in Kisumu, leaving one person injured and making away with property of unknown value.

The early morning attack, which was captured on CCTV, occurred at Kamrongo Estate, where the suspects terrorised residents using crude weapons before fleeing.

Footage from the security cameras shows the three hooded men scaling the estate's gate at around 3 a.m. before entering one of the houses.

The gang stole valuables while threatening occupants against raising an alarm.

One of the victims recounted the terrifying ordeal, saying the attackers forced their way into the house and threatened to shoot them if they resisted.

“Walikuwa watu wawili na walikuwa wanasema, ‘Usijaribu kupiga kelele hapa tutakushoot.’ Sasa wakanivuta kuenda mpaka bedroom, huko tukawapea simu zote zenye tulikuwa nazo,” the resident said.

Another resident said one of the suspects brandished what appeared to be a firearm after realizing he was not intimidated.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage and pursuing leads to identify and arrest the suspects as investigations into the daring robbery continue.

Watch the CCTV footage below.

Shocking CCTV footage captures 3 armed and hooded gunmen raiding Kamrongo Estate in Kisumu in the middle of the night and unleashing terror on tenants pic.twitter.com/ZrnlrzsQBZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.