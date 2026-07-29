“Ni Mstingy Sana.Hapitishi 10K” - Slay Queens narrate their private escapades with Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA at a sneaky villa in Rongai as his popularity grows







Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna reportedly runs a secluded villa in Rongai where he engages in private escapades with city slay queens, despite portraying himself as a principled leader and morally upright.

A lady who claimed her friend had an encounter with Sifuna reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform and alleged that the Senator invited her friend for an escapade alongside the daughter of a Member of Parliament.

According to the claims, the two women were reportedly paid Ksh 5,000 each.

She further described Sifuna as “stingy,” adding that he rarely gives women more than Ksh 10,000 during such encounters, regardless of how beautiful they are.

“He will buy you all the alcohol you want, but when it comes to payment for the services rendered, he is very stingy,” she claimed.

The allegations come at a time when Sifuna's popularity continues to grow across the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.