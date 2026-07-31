



Friday, July 31, 2026 - A routine online delivery turned into a nightmare for a Nairobi couple after they were abducted by a five-man gang in Baba Dogo and held for a KSh 1 million ransom, with an arrested suspect claiming that four of his accomplices are serving police officers.

According to a police report filed at Kasarani Police Station, Kanuti Konrid and his wife, Beatrice Naliaka Njoroge, both online traders, had gone to Baba Dogo at around 3:00 p.m. to deliver an Apple Smart Watch valued at KSh 25,000 to a customer identified only as “Mbuvi.”

Upon arrival, three men emerged and forced the couple into a waiting white Toyota Axio, registration KDV 792U, where two other men were already seated.

The husband was handcuffed before the vehicle sped off towards Thika Road.

The gang first drove the victims to Shell Roasters along Thika Road, where they were ordered to withdraw cash.

The husband managed to access KSh 17,000 from his account, but the suspects rejected the amount, insisting on KSh 1 million instead.

They later proceeded to the Equity Bank Githurai branch, where the gang held the wife hostage inside the vehicle while allowing the husband to enter the bank and withdraw the demanded amount.

Sensing danger, the husband discreetly alerted a bank teller, who immediately notified police officers guarding the premises.

The officers raised the alarm, prompting a swift response from a nearby Special Police Intercept and Verification (SPIV) patrol team.

As officers closed in, three suspects fled on foot while the driver sped off with the female victim still inside the vehicle.

Police fired warning shots and managed to arrest one suspect, identified as Stephen Okello Obewa, who was later taken to Kasarani Police Station.

During interrogation, Obewa reportedly told investigators that they were five in the gang and named four accomplices as Kelvin Mwangi, Oliver Baraza, Job Sidiga, and Cyrus Onyango, claiming they are serving police officers.

Among those named was Kelvin Mwangi, the Deputy OCS of Drive-In Police Post.

The female victim was later released unharmed along Kamiti Road.

However, the couple lost five mobile phones valued at KSh 120,000 and the Apple Smart Watch worth KSh 25,000.

The case is being handled by detectives from DCI Kasarani, who have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

The arrested suspect is expected to be charged with kidnapping with intent to commit a felony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.