VIDEO captures Nakuru-based teacher GEOFFREY WALEY celebrating his SIDE CHICK’s birthday, the same day he killed her and later took his own life (Watch)





Friday, July 31, 2026 - A video has emerged showing Nakuru-based teacher Geoffrey Waley in high spirits as he celebrated his side chick’s birthday, just hours before he killed her and later took his own life.

Although Geoffrey had a wife and two children in the village, he was involved in an extra-marital affair with Abigael Chepkemoi, a prison officer based in Sotik.

On the day of the tragic incident, Geoffrey visited Abigael at her house, where the two were seen having a great time celebrating her birthday.

Shockingly, he killed her later that same day before leaving behind a suicide note accusing her of cheating on him.

Geoffrey’s body was discovered in a forest two days after the incident.

Watch the video capturing what would turn out to be their final moments together.





VIDEO captures Nakuru-based teacher GEOFFREY WALEY celebrating his SIDE CHICK’s birthday, the same day he killed her and later took his own life pic.twitter.com/0HTS7MAHHi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.