VIDEO captures Nakuru-based teacher GEOFFREY WALEY celebrating his SIDE CHICK’s birthday, the same day he killed her and later took his own life (Watch)

Friday, July 31, 2026 - A video has emerged showing Nakuru-based teacher Geoffrey Waley in high spirits as he celebrated his side chick’s birthday, just hours before he killed her and later took his own life.
Although
Geoffrey had a wife and two children in the village, he was involved in an
extra-marital affair with Abigael Chepkemoi, a prison officer based in Sotik.
On the
day of the tragic incident, Geoffrey visited Abigael at her house, where the
two were seen having a great time celebrating her birthday.
Shockingly,
he killed her later that same day before leaving behind a suicide note accusing
her of cheating on him.
Geoffrey’s body was discovered in a forest two days after the incident.
Watch the video capturing
what would turn out to be their final moments together.
VIDEO captures Nakuru-based teacher GEOFFREY WALEY celebrating his SIDE CHICK’s birthday, the same day he killed her and later took his own life pic.twitter.com/0HTS7MAHHi— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments