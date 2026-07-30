Fresh twist as a notorious mchele lady arrested in Karatina is linked to the death of city quantity surveyor EDGAR MOKUA, who was drugged at Club Ibiza in Lavington





Tuesday, July 30, 2026 - A woman at the center of a high-profile drugging and robbery case in Karatina has now been linked to at least three additional incidents, including the death of a Nairobi quantity surveyor, after detectives analyzed her mobile phone location data.

Alice Wamugo Mwangi appeared before a Karatina court, where investigators obtained orders to detain her for 7 days as the investigation continues.

Detectives believe the suspect may be part of a wider criminal network, commonly referred to as the "mchele babes" syndicate, and are seeking to establish the full extent of its operations.

The investigation began after Wamugo Mwangi was accused of drugging and robbing Wambugu Kanoru, an official with the Matatu Owners Association, at a hotel in Karatina.

Police allege that more than KSh 500,000 was stolen from the victim after he was rendered unconscious.

Following her arrest, detectives uncovered fresh leads after examining the location history on her mobile phone.

According to investigators, the device was found to have been in the same locations as the mobile phones of three other victims on the nights they were drugged.

Among the cases now under renewed scrutiny is the death of Edgar Mokua, a Nairobi quantity surveyor who was drugged after a night out at Club Ibiza in Lavington.

Investigators are revisiting the case to determine whether there is any connection between his death and the ongoing probe involving Wamugo Mwangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.