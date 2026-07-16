SHOCK as it emerges that thugs who staged robbery at General Mathenge Road Restaurant were targeting a phone containing incriminating messages and images linked to a prominent individual





Friday, July 17, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the armed robbery at a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Nairobi, with former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi alleging that the gunmen were on a specific mission rather than carrying out an ordinary robbery.

In a post shared on his Facebook account, Havi claimed he had received information suggesting that the attackers had been sent to recover a mobile phone containing incriminating messages and images linked to a prominent individual.

“I hear that the gunmen at the General Mathenge Road Restaurant raid were on a specific mission.

"They went to impound a phone with incriminating messages and images of someone important,” Havi wrote.

He further alleged that the suspects were later killed after demanding more money than they had initially been promised for the assignment.

“They were taken out and the gun recovered from them after they demanded more than they contracted for, ”Havi added.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.