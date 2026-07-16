Don’t compare me with your broke girlfriends - Controversial TikToker, SHERYL GABRIELLA, brags as she flaunts money she made on TikTok in one night after her private video leaked

Friday, July 17, 2026 - Renowned TikToker Sheryl Gabriella has lashed out at critics questioning her morals after her private video leaked, sharing a screenshot of her TikTok earnings.
According to the screenshot, Sheryl earned $484.74 (about
Ksh 62,821) in one night through rewards received during a TikTok Live session.
“This is my earnings today on my TikTok Live. Haya endeleeni
kupayuka,” she wrote.
She further urged men not to compare her with their “broke
girlfriends” who ask for petty cash, saying she is in a different league.
“Now compare me with your broke girls who ask you for 2K
urgently,” she further wrote.
Sheryl has been one of the most talked-about social media
personalities over the past few days after her private video leaked online.
Reports circulating online claim that she had sent the video
to a top TikTok gifter in exchange for a gift.
Despite the embarrassing scandal, she has remained unbowed and continues to walk with her head held high.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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