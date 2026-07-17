Lawyer AHMEDNASIR urges RUTO to drop KITHURE KINDIKI and pick a Luhya or Luo running mate in 2027 after Ol Kalou by-election humiliation – “The Choices Are Clear”





Friday, July 17, 2026 - The Ol Kalou by-election has delivered a political earthquake that President William Ruto cannot afford to ignore.

In a stunning upset, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democratic Congress Party (DCP) candidate, Sammy Kamau Ngotho, clinched victory with 35,440 votes, crushing UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga, who managed just 5,450.

The defeat was particularly bruising given the government’s heavy spending during the campaign.

City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has sounded the alarm, warning that Ruto risks losing the 2027 general election unless he makes bold, painful decisions.

“Yesterday’s vote in Ol Kalou doesn’t sugarcoat for President William Ruto the plain and transparent truth on the torturous road to 2027,” Ahmednasir wrote.

Adding: “Stick with Prof Kithure Kindiki and believe their false narrative that he will get 40% of the Mt. Kenya vote and know that a humiliating defeat is certain.

“Or act the political fox you always have been, pick a Luo or a Luhya running mate (preferably the latter) and hit the road running. The choices are clear.

“And President Ruto must smell the coffee…by force.”

According to Ahmednasir, the Ol Kalou shock is more than a local upset, it is a referendum on UDA’s waning grip in Mt. Kenya, and Ruto must adapt or perish.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.