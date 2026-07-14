SHAME as Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant MILTON LUCHIRI almost runs over a woman along Riverside Drive - He left her writhing in pain (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A vehicle belonging to Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Milton Luchiri almost ran over a woman along Riverside Drive after he stopped to issue cash handouts to a group of youths.

The woman, who was hawking along the busy road, joined a group of youths who had clung to the politician's vehicle while begging for handouts.

As the vehicle sped off, it knocked her down, leaving her writhing in pain on the road.

Her daughter was seen rushing to her rescue as bystanders gathered at the scene.

The woman appeared to have sustained injuries.

The incident has sparked criticism on social media, with some users condemning the aspiring governor and questioning how the situation was handled.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.