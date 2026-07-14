Prophet OWUOR’s bodyguard almost falls from a speeding vehicle while on duty - Did he hire quacks? This is embarrassing (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A bodyguard attached to self-proclaimed prophet Dr. David Owuor was captured in an awkward moment during the convoy's arrival at Uhuru Park after he briefly lost his footing and nearly fell while stepping out of a moving vehicle.

In the video, Owuor's convoy is seen arriving at the venue at breakneck speed.

The convoy consisted of high-end vehicles and armed bodyguards dressed in suits.

One of the bodyguards was seen disembarking from a moving vehicle, only to briefly lose his footing before quickly regaining his balance and continuing with his close-protection duties.

The incident has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of users questioning whether the bodyguard had been properly trained.

Watch the video below.

A bodyguard attached to self-proclaimed prophet Dr David Owuor was captured in an awkward moment during the convoy’s arrival at Uhuru Park, briefly losing his footing and almost falling as he stepped out of a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/nLgp0JrJ11 — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) July 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.