A youthful Nairobi chiropractor shows off his skills as women keep him fully booked - Huyu Kijana Atawakulia Mabibi (VIDEOS)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A little-known Nairobi chiropractor has captured the attention of online users after sharing videos showcasing his skills.

He mostly attends to women and, according to his schedule, he is almost always fully booked.

The chiropractor’s TikTok videos have gone viral, with countless women flooding the comments asking for his number and location.

However, a section of male social media users has jokingly expressed concern over his growing popularity, with some saying they don't feel as though their wives are safe in his hands.

Watch the videos below.

A youthful Nairobi chiropractor shows off his skills pic.twitter.com/BdVSsCHu0L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.