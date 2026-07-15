A well-endowed KMTC student almost breaks the internet after flaunting her NYASH - She must be a prime target for male lecturers (VIDEO)

Wednesday,
July 15, 2026 - A little-known student from the Kenya Medical
Training College (KMTC) has left social media buzzing after posting a video
flaunting her well-endowed figure.
In the video, the lady is seen walking around in her school
uniform while showing off her curves, sending social media into a frenzy.
As expected, the clip sparked reactions online, with some
joking that she must be a prime target for male lecturers.
Others admired her figure, with some humorously claiming
that her looks would open many doors for her.
Watch the video below.
KMTC lady showing off NYASH! pic.twitter.com/xp2KCf0CoO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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