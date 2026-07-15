A well-endowed KMTC student almost breaks the internet after flaunting her NYASH - She must be a prime target for male lecturers (VIDEO)

 


Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A little-known student from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has left social media buzzing after posting a video flaunting her well-endowed figure.

In the video, the lady is seen walking around in her school uniform while showing off her curves, sending social media into a frenzy.

As expected, the clip sparked reactions online, with some joking that she must be a prime target for male lecturers.

Others admired her figure, with some humorously claiming that her looks would open many doors for her.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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