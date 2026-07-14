Another SIDE CHICK recounts past moments with the late Ohangla singer TONY NDIEMA ahead of his burial - Huyu Jamaa Alipenda Wanawake





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - The death of celebrated Ohangla singer Tony Ndiema continues to spark reactions on social media, with several ladies believed to have been his side chicks coming forward to mourn him while recounting the moments they shared.

Although Ndiema reportedly had a wife in the village, he was also said to have maintained multiple side chicks in the city.

Now, another woman believed to have been one of his side chicks has shared an emotional video mourning the late singer ahead of his burial, which is slated for August 5.

In the touching clip, she reminisces about their good times together, leaving netizens with mixed reactions.

Watch the video below.

Another SIDE CHICK recounts past moments with the late Ohangla singer TONY NDIEMA ahead of his burial pic.twitter.com/S0rjZzoBay — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.