Renowned televangelist Bishop HARRISON NG’ANG’A’s side chick, SARAH, produces evidence of their private chats and Mpesa messages after he took her to court on fabricated charges

Friday, July 17, 2026 - A legal dispute involving Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church founder Bishop Harrison Ng’ang’a has taken a new turn after a young lady identified as Sarah Muthoni Abuya presented what she says are private conversations and M-Pesa transaction records in court to support her defence in a defamation case.

According to Sarah, she met the prominent Nairobi preacher in 2023, after which he began assisting her financially, including paying part of her school fees and other basic expenses.

She further claims that their relationship later became personal, alleging that the bishop made romantic advances and requested private photos and videos from her.

In documents filed before the court, Sarah has presented screenshots of text conversations and M-Pesa transaction records, which she says demonstrate the nature of their relationship.

Sarah also alleges that their fallout began in January this year after Bishop Ng’ang’a's wife discovered the private conversations.

She claims the bishop subsequently accused her of persistently pursuing him and later caused her to be arrested on what she describes as fabricated charges.

The matter is now before the court, where Sarah is relying on the private messages and financial records as part of her defence.

Check out the court documents, including the private chats and M-Pesa transaction records that were presented as part of the case.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.