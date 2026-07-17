Renowned televangelist Bishop HARRISON NG’ANG’A’s side chick, SARAH, produces evidence of their private chats and Mpesa messages after he took her to court on fabricated charges

Friday, July 17, 2026 - A legal dispute involving Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church founder Bishop Harrison Ng’ang’a has taken a new turn after a young lady identified as Sarah Muthoni Abuya presented what she says are private conversations and M-Pesa transaction records in court to support her defence in a defamation case.
According to Sarah, she met
the prominent Nairobi preacher in 2023, after which he began assisting her
financially, including paying part of her school fees and other basic expenses.
She further claims that their
relationship later became personal, alleging that the bishop made romantic
advances and requested private photos and videos from her.
In documents filed before the
court, Sarah has presented screenshots of text conversations and M-Pesa
transaction records, which she says demonstrate the nature of their
relationship.
Sarah also alleges that their
fallout began in January this year after Bishop Ng’ang’a's wife discovered the
private conversations.
She claims the bishop
subsequently accused her of persistently pursuing him and later caused her to
be arrested on what she describes as fabricated charges.
The matter is now before the
court, where Sarah is relying on the private messages and financial records as
part of her defence.
Check out the court documents, including the private
chats and M-Pesa transaction records that were presented as part of the case.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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