Panda Mbegu Nje – Kenyan LADY sparks debate after urging married men to have children outside marriage in viral VIDEO





Friday, July 17, 2026 – A Kenyan woman has sparked heated debate on social media after boldly advising married men to have children outside their marriages.

In a viral video, the woman urged married men to ensure they have at least one child out of wedlock.

"To married men, tafadhali zaeni nje. Make sure uko na mtoto nje, hata kama ni mmoja.

"Unajua calamity inaweza kuja ifyeke familia yako yote."

She went on to caution men against blindly trusting their wives, claiming that some married men are unknowingly raising children who are not biologically theirs.

"Usicheze na wanawake. Enda ufanye DNA, utashangaa hauna mtoto hata mmoja."

She concluded with a cheeky remark:

"Panda mbegu boss, matanga yako isikue boring."

Her comment appeared to reference instances where multiple women claiming to have children with a deceased man show up during his funeral.

The video has since gone viral, attracting mixed reactions online.

While some netizens said they understood the reasoning behind her remarks, many others criticized her advice as reckless, irresponsible, and potentially harmful to families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.