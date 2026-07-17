Gen-Z SIDE CHICK reveals how prominent Bishop HARRISON NG’ANG’A lured her with money, produces Mpesa messages and reveals more details





Friday, July 17, 2026 - A lady identified as Sarah Muthoni Abuya has shared more details about her affair with renowned televangelist Bishop Harrison Ng’ang’a, the founder of Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church.

Sarah claims she was involved with the bishop for quite some time before they fell out after she decided to end the relationship.

According to her, the bishop would frequently send her money and arrange private meetings with her.

She also shared screenshots of M-Pesa transactions, which she says show the financial support she received from him.

Sarah further alleged that problems began after other church members became aware of their relationship.

She claims some members even confronted her about the affair, including the Bishop’s daughter, prompting her to leave the church.

Listen to the video in which she shares more details about their relationship that later turned sour.



