Prominent Rift Valley lawyer WESLEY KIPRUTO dies in house inferno, barely a month after causing an accident at Burnt Forest while drunk driving and getting away with it





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Prominent Rift Valley lawyer Wesley Kipruto has reportedly died in a house fire, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in shock.

Kipruto formerly served as President William Ruto's legal adviser when Ruto was the Deputy President.

His death comes barely a month after he was involved in a fatal road accident at Burnt Forest while reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Claims circulating online allege that he used his connections to evade accountability following the accident.

Meanwhile, condolences have continued to pour in on social media as family, friends, and colleagues mourn his death and express shock over his sudden demise.

One of his close friends has cast doubt on the circumstances surrounding his death and called on investigators to establish whether foul play was involved.

“The tears of our family... tears of these young children will never, never ever come without an answer.... God, if there's someone behind the death of my brother... a time will come, na sio mbali... Wes haezi enda hivo... tunalia lkn hiii machozi someone will pay for...... yaani such little children now will never see their dad,” he posted.

Below are some of the condolence messages.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.