“I finally bought an iPhone 16 without climbing any bed” – LADY celebrates in viral post (PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 – A young woman has sparked buzz on social media after taking to X to celebrate buying an iPhone 16, proudly saying she achieved the milestone "without compromising her dignity."

In the viral post, she shared photos proudly showing off the brand-new device alongside a caption that read:

"I finally bought an iPhone 16 without compromising my dignity, without climbing any bed 😭😭😭.

“Congratulations to me."

Her post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens congratulating her for the achievement, while others weighed in on her choice of words.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.