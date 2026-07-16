“I finally bought an iPhone 16 without climbing any bed” – LADY celebrates in viral post (PHOTOs)



Thursday, July 16, 2026A young woman has sparked buzz on social media after taking to X to celebrate buying an iPhone 16, proudly saying she achieved the milestone "without compromising her dignity."

In the viral post, she shared photos proudly showing off the brand-new device alongside a caption that read:

"I finally bought an iPhone 16 without compromising my dignity, without climbing any bed 😭😭😭.

“Congratulations to me."

Her post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens congratulating her for the achievement, while others weighed in on her choice of words.




The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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