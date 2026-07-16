“I finally bought an iPhone 16 without climbing any bed” – LADY celebrates in viral post (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 16, 2026 – A young woman has sparked buzz on social media after taking to X to celebrate buying an iPhone 16, proudly saying she achieved the milestone "without compromising her dignity."
In the viral post, she shared photos proudly showing off the
brand-new device alongside a caption that read:
"I finally bought an iPhone 16 without compromising my
dignity, without climbing any bed 😭😭😭.
“Congratulations to me."
Her post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens congratulating her for the achievement, while others weighed in on her choice of words.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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